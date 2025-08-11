Data breach affects Dutch 485,000 cervical cancer screening participants

Personal data of more than 485,000 women has been stolen from the Clinical Diagnostics NMDL laboratory in Rijswijk. Between July 3 and 6, hackers gained access to names, addresses, social security numbers, and possibly test results of participants in the cervical cancer screening program.

Bevolkingsonderzoek Nederland (Dutch National Population Screening Program) has temporarily suspended its collaboration with Clinical Diagnostics NMDL. “We are deeply shocked by this data breach,” said Elza den Hertog, chair of the Executive Board. “Participating in the cervical cancer screening program is already stressful enough for many women. And now they are being told that their personal data may have been leaked.”

The laboratory did not inform Bevolkingsonderzoek Nederland about the breach, which took place between July 3 and 6, until August 6. The organization has reported the incident to the Dutch Data Protection Authority and the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate.

Reliability of test results remains unchanged

The data breach has no impact on the reliability of cervical cancer screenings that have already been carried out. Women who have previously had a test do not need to participate again. This has been emphasized by Bevolkingsonderzoek Nederland, the organization responsible for carrying out screening programs on behalf of the RIVM.

Clinical Diagnostics NMDL, a subsidiary of Eurofins, processes smear tests and self-tests for the population screening program. Other laboratories are currently taking over test processing so that the population screening program can continue.

Increased risk of fraud

Email addresses or telephone numbers have also been stolen from a small group of participants. This increases the risk of abuse by criminals. Bevolkingsonderzoek Nederland advises all those involved to remain alert to possible fraud.

An independent investigation will determine how the hackers gained access to the system and how similar incidents can be prevented. Participants will receive a letter in the coming weeks as soon as more information about their specific involvement becomes available.

Participants in the population screening programs for breast cancer and colon cancer have not been affected. These tests are carried out in other laboratories.

