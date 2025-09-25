Atos wins EU contract for operational cybersecurity services

Atos has won a major contract with the European Commission to provide cybersecurity services. This concerns Lot 1 within the CLOUD II Dynamic Purchasing System. This is the part that focuses on technical operational services.

The framework agreement has a maximum value of €326 million and is considered one of the most important contracts in this field in Europe.

The CLOUD II system was set up to give the Commission flexible access to IT and cloud services. Various components have been defined within this framework; Lot 1 covers the operational side of cybersecurity. Atos was awarded this lot during the program’s seventeenth mini-competition, making it the European Commission’s primary point of contact in this area.

The agreement provides support to EU agencies, institutions, and other entities. The focus is on operational assistance, advice, and further capacity building around cloud and information systems. The initiative is coordinated by DG DIGIT, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Digital Services.

Atos says that the award confirms its long-standing cooperation with the Commission and the role it plays in providing secure and resilient digital services. Representatives emphasize that the contract is a continuation of existing activities and that it once again underlines the confidence in Atos’ expertise.

Four-year term with possible extension

The framework agreement runs for four years and can be extended for up to 48 months. The agreements include incident response, digital forensic investigation, threat intelligence, and monitoring. This is in addition to malware analysis and offensive security testing such as penetration tests and Red Team exercises.

Atos will act as the main contractor. The company is collaborating with Leonardo in this regard. According to both parties, the consortium combines Atos’ experience in cybersecurity with Leonardo’s complementary expertise. This gives European institutions access to a broad and specialized range of services.