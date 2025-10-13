Apple doubles highest bug bounty reward to $2 million

Apple has announced an update to its Apple Security Bounty program. The company is doubling the maximum reward to $2 million, expanding the number of research categories, and introducing a new system that allows researchers to have their vulnerabilities verified and paid out more quickly.

Since the program’s launch in 2020, Apple has paid out more than $35 million to over 800 security researchers. Some reports have earned up to half a million dollars. With the new setup, Apple aims to encourage advanced research into attack techniques similar to those used by commercial spyware.

The highest reward increases to $2 million for vulnerabilities that can lead to a so-called zero-click remote compromise, which requires no user action. According to Apple, this is the industry’s highest reward. Through a bonus system, for example, for bypassing Lockdown Mode or discovering vulnerabilities in beta software, the total reward can even exceed $5 million.

Many other rewards are also being increased. Attacks via wireless proximity or one-click attacks can now earn up to $1 million. Attacks on locked devices or escapes from app sandboxes are worth up to half a million dollars, while a complete bypass of macOS Gatekeeper without user interaction earns $100,000. Smaller but valid reports will now receive a $1,000 incentive bonus.

Immediate reward for Target Flags

One of the most notable new features is the introduction of Target Flags. These are built-in markers in Apple’s operating systems that allow researchers to objectively demonstrate that their exploit actually works, for example, for code execution or sandbox escape. Once Apple has validated a Target Flag, the reward is awarded immediately, even before a security update is available. According to Apple, this should make the assessment process more transparent and faster, and strengthen trust with the research community.

The new structure will take effect in November 2025. Apple will then publish the complete list of new categories, rewards, and guidelines on the website for security researchers.

Apple strengthens platform security

The revision aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to strengthen the security of its platforms. In recent years, the company has introduced features such as Lockdown Mode, improved security in Safari, and Memory Integrity Enforcement. These measures make it more complex and expensive to develop exploits, which should further motivate researchers to continue investigating the most difficult attack vectors. In addition, Apple will now place more emphasis on complete exploit chains, as they provide better insight into how real threats work.

In 2026, Apple will launch a special initiative to help protect social organizations against spyware. A thousand iPhone 17 devices with Memory Integrity Enforcement will then be made available to organizations working with at-risk groups. At the same time, the Security Research Device Program will be expanded to allow researchers to use these devices for further research.

With this revision, Apple aims to future-proof its bug bounty program and attract more expertise worldwide to strengthen the security of its more than 2.3 billion active devices.