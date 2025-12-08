NinjaOne launches remote access solution with a focus on security

NinjaOne is expanding its endpoint management platform with NinjaOne Remote. The system has been developed from the ground up for businesses and MSPs, with support for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance.

NinjaOne Remote integrates fully with the existing NinjaOne platform and is designed to provide IT teams and Managed Service Providers with fast, and secure access to endpoints, wherever they are located. The solution follows a security-first architecture that complies with various international standards, including SOC 2 Type II and III and ISO 27001. It is also aligned with GDPR and NIS2.

NinjaOne Remote provides access to a complete toolset from a single platform. Users can connect to devices and use troubleshooting tools in a single interface within seconds. It is possible to run unlimited simultaneous sessions across managed devices and resolve issues without interrupting end users in the background.

The solution works on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices. Users can securely access office devices remotely via the NinjaOne End User Portal. The system uses advanced encryption, robust access controls, and session logging. Features such as automatic clipboard deletion and system lock at the end of the session protect sensitive data.

More than 20,000 customers

More than 20,000 customers currently use NinjaOne Remote. NinjaOne claims its solution is more cost-effective than other tools on the market. The company has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching a valuation of $1.98 billion in February 2024.

“We’ve seen firsthand how frustrating traditional remote tools can be for organizations — slow to connect, unnecessarily complicated, unstable, and generally unreliable,” says Rahul Hirani, Chief Product Officer at NinjaOne. “NinjaOne Remote is designed to empower IT teams and MSPs to move faster, solve problems more efficiently, and deliver a better support experience every time at a lower price.”