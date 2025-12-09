Proofpoint completes acquisition of Hornetsecurity for $1.8 billion

Proofpoint has completed its acquisition of Hornetsecurity Group. The cybersecurity specialist is paying $1.8 billion (€1.54 billion) for the German company, which specializes in Microsoft 365 security, data protection, and compliance for SMEs and Managed Service Providers. The transaction expands Proofpoint’s reach to more than 125,000 customers through 12,000 MSPs and channel partners.

The completion of the transaction marks an important milestone in Proofpoint’s strategy. With the acquisition, the US company aims to make its security platform accessible to organizations of all sizes. Hornetsecurity has a strong market position in Europe and an extensive partner network primarily active in the SME segment.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome Hornetsecurity to Proofpoint,” said CEO Sumit Dhawan. According to him, the combination significantly expands the reach to SMBs and MSPs. “As threats grow faster and more targeted, our combined expertise will raise the bar for innovation and resilience.”

365 Total Protection as flagship

Hornetsecurity’s flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is a comprehensive cloud platform for Microsoft 365 environments. The solution includes email security, backup, compliance, awareness training, and access control. MSPs can use a multi-tenant control panel to manage and scale security for their customers without the complexity of multiple separate solutions.

Proofpoint announced the acquisition earlier this year, with insiders estimating the deal at approximately $1 billion. The actual purchase price now appears to be $1.8 billion. Hornetsecurity generates annual recurring revenue (ARR) of nearly $200 million and is growing at 20 percent per year.

Following the acquisition, Hornetsecurity will continue as a separate division within Proofpoint, focusing on MSPs and SMBs worldwide. Founder and CEO Daniel Hofmann will lead the new business unit as executive vice president and general manager. His management team will remain intact and responsible for product innovation, go-to-market strategy, and partner success via the MSP platform.

Customers and partners can expect continuity in service and support, with the added benefit of access to Proofpoint’s global resources, research capabilities, and threat intelligence. The US company has annual revenues exceeding $2 billion.

The collaboration between the two companies should lead to improved detection capabilities against modern cyber threats. Proofpoint is currently developing solutions for the agentic workspace, in which people and AI agents work together.