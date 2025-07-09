Netgear enters SASE market with completion of Exium acquisition

Netgear has completed its acquisition of Exium. The acquisition is intended to provide SMEs with integrated network and security solutions via a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform.

Netgear plans to integrate Exium’s technology into its Insight cloud management platform. The combination will result in an all-in-one solution that includes wired and wireless networks, firewalls, and integrated security. According to Netgear, this provides an answer to the challenges that AI poses for the security landscape.

The focus is on managed service providers (MSPs) and their SMB customers. Exium’s SASE platform has been built from the ground up with MSPs in mind. This should enable these parties to onboard and serve their small and medium-sized customers more quickly.

Netgear adds SASE

For Netgear, adding SASE is therefore a significant step. It defines itself as follows: “Secure access service edge (SASE) delivers converged network and security as a service capabilities, including SD-WAN, SWG, CASB, NGFW and zero trust network access (ZTNA). SASE supports branch office, remote worker and on-premises secure access use cases. SASE is primarily delivered as a service and enables zero trust access based on the identity of the device or entity, combined with real-time context and security and compliance policies.”

Exium’s cloud-native SASE solution is designed to address the growing cybersecurity challenges facing IT teams. According to market research firm Gartner, the SASE market is growing at a rate of 29 percent per year. By 2027, the market is expected to be worth more than $25 billion (€21.3 billion), driven by increasing demand for cloud-based network and security solutions.

Timing and market conditions

The acquisition was initially announced in June 2025. Now that the transaction has been finalized, Netgear can focus on integration and further development. The company aims to bring a new class of secure networking products to market.

For SMBs, this means they will soon have access to enterprise-grade security features. The solution will be specifically tailored to modern hybrid and remote work environments, where traditional security models fall short.

Exium CEO Farooq Khan has joined the Netgear for Business team. He will remain responsible for the Exium solution within the new organizational structure. Khan sees many similarities between the two companies. “We share a similar vision with NETGEAR and are excited to be joining the team to build a fully integrated network and security solution specially tailored to serve the needs of these customers,” said Khan.

