Chainguard expands EmeritOSS with ten new projects

Chainguard is adding 10 open-source projects to its EmeritOSS program. The new projects include tools for object storage, monitoring, data processing, and backup integrations. MinIO, Prometheus PushProx, and PgCat are among the well-known names receiving support.

Chainguard announced the EmeritOSS program last month, intended to support mature open source projects. The initiative steps in when a project no longer requires ongoing maintenance or when maintainers need to take a step back. The first three projects were Kaniko, Kubeapps, and ingress-nginx.

Companies that depend on these mature projects remain vulnerable without a structured transition model. EmeritOSS fills that gap by updating dependencies, performing builds, and handling releases.

Object storage with MinIO

MinIO is an object storage system that is fully compatible with the Amazon S3 API. Designed for cloud-native and Kubernetes environments, the solution provides scalable, durable storage for data lakes, backups, and machine learning workloads. Its lightweight architecture and consistent API make MinIO popular with organizations looking to run reliable object storage.

Chainguard has been providing a free MinIO container image since October 2025 and is now continuing its support within the EmeritOSS program. MinIO integrates natively with Kubernetes via the MinIO Operator and kubectl plugins, helping DevOps teams provision and manage object storage.

Monitoring and exporters expanded

The new list includes five Prometheus-related tools. Prometheus PushProx is a proxy that enables Prometheus to scrape targets behind NATs or firewalls while maintaining the pull-based model. Cassandra Exporter extracts performance and usage metrics from Apache Cassandra and makes them available in Prometheus format.

Prometheus JSON Exporter converts arbitrary JSON APIs into metrics via JSONPath configuration. Prometheus Exporter for RabbitMQ provides broker, queue, and exchange statistics via the Management API and works with legacy RabbitMQ 3.x versions. Finally, Prometheus Exporter for Python Redis Queue provides metrics from Python RQ workers, such as processing time and counts.

PgCat acts as a PostgreSQL connection pooler and proxy, supporting sharding, load balancing, failover, and mirroring. It presents itself as an alternative to PgBouncer. The Velero plugin for OpenStack adds backup and restore operations for OpenStack resources, including Cinder volumes and Swift containers.

In addition, Chainguard includes logstash-filter-range, a Logstash filter that defines numeric or string ranges. This allows users to tag events or remove unwanted data based on range criteria. Finally, k8s-node-collector collects filesystem, process, and system data from Kubernetes nodes and produces structured JSON output for audits and compliance checks.