Faster cloud detection via Netskope and Abstract Security

Abstract Security has announced a new integration with Netskope that enables organizations to identify security threats as data is transmitted.

Instead of waiting for log data to be stored and processed, analysis now takes place as the information flows through the security architecture, explains SiliconANGLE.

Many security teams encounter the same problem in cloud environments. The amount of telemetry is growing rapidly, but detection often depends on retrospective analysis. This leads to delays, higher costs, and limited visibility. The collaboration between Abstract Security and Netskope aims to break this cycle by moving security analysis earlier in the data journey.

Within the integration, telemetry from Netskope One is directly incorporated into Abstract Security’s data processing platform. There, the data is enriched and assessed before being forwarded to systems for logging, monitoring, or analysis. Only signals that are actually relevant to security remain, preventing security teams from drowning in irrelevant data.

Better balance between insight and costs

According to Abstract Security, this approach not only results in faster detection but also a better balance between insight and costs. By adding context during transport, such as user information and threat indicators, a clearer picture of what is happening in the environment is created. At the same time, organizations need to store and index less data. This reduces operational costs.

Another advantage is that organizations have more control over their data. Processing takes place before information reaches external platforms. This allows customers to decide for themselves what data is stored and where it ends up. This aligns with the growing focus on data sovereignty and control in cloud security.

The solution is designed to be used without extensive implementation. Abstract Security and Netskope have jointly developed an integration to minimize disruption to existing security architectures.

In addition to technical advantages, the collaboration also focuses on the daily practice of security operations centers. By reducing noise and delivering usable signals faster, analysts should be able to respond more effectively to incidents and stop threats earlier in the process.

Abstract Security is a young supplier that focuses on real-time analysis of security data. To date, the company has raised $23.5 million in investments from Munich Re Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Rally Ventures, and Liquid 2 Ventures.