DataBahn and Microsoft accelerate SIEM deployment through integration

DataBahn and Microsoft are expanding their collaboration by integrating deep AI into Microsoft Sentinel. AI-driven connectors enable organizations to quickly onboard telemetry from more than 500 sources.

Organizations that deploy Microsoft Sentinel as their SIEM platform often encounter slow onboarding of log information sources, manual normalization, and increasing ingestion costs as the amount of telemetry grows. This can take weeks or even months. DataBahn positions itself as a data fabric in front of Sentinel, resolving complexity outside the SIEM platform.

DataBahn’s AI-driven connectors automatically normalize, enrich, and route telemetry from more than 500 sources to Microsoft Sentinel. DataBahn’s Cruz AI engine determines which data to send to the analytics tier and which to the Sentinel data lake for long-term storage. Customers report cost savings of up to 60 percent on Sentinel ingestion thanks to this intelligent tiering mechanism.

Available via Microsoft Marketplace

The solution is available through Microsoft Marketplace, enabling organizations to leverage their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) for DataBahn. This simplifies procurement and shortens purchasing cycles.

Vivek Kokkengada, partner director of product management at Microsoft, says customers are consistently seeking faster returns on their security investments. Future extensions of the integration will focus on broader Microsoft Security services and AI-driven investigation workflows.

