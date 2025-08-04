DataBahn agent unifies security-observability telemetry 

In a technology landscape where we’re being bombarded by agentic AI messages every day, people are starting to question the solidity (and reality) of these hyped new services and wonder where and when usable agents will start to appear in the workplace. Aiming to now deliver an agentic-driven unified model serving both security and observability functions is DataBahn, creators of a data pipeline platform for enterprise workload management.

The company now comes forward with a unified agent based on a hybrid deployment model (that means it is engineered to reduce agent sprawl i.e the deployment of too many cooks in the agent space where we witness an uncontrolled and typically inefficient proliferation of AI agents within an organisation or system) to improve visibility and streamline enterprise data pipelines.

DataBahn’s Smart Agent for endpoint telemetry collection offers a cross-functional approach to collecting, processing and routing telemetry across security and observability teams. The company insists that this helps reduce the complexity, cost and risk of managing multiple tool-specific agents.

Behold, the phantom agent

The release introduces a flexible deployment model, allowing users to install a lightweight endpoint agent on key systems or choose DataBahn’s “phantom collector” for agentless collection from environments where installing agents may be impractical. A hybrid setup is also supported, enabling centralised data collection with minimal endpoint footprint.

“Unlike traditional endpoint agents that are tightly coupled to a specific vendor or platform, the DataBahn Smart Agent for endpoint telemetry collection supports selective log collection, high-performance environments and integration with a wide range of downstream tools,” said Aditya Sundararam, chief product officer at DataBahn. “The agent is designed to replace overlapping agents used by security operations centres, IT teams and data engineers, improving performance and streamlining operations across enterprise infrastructure.

Agent sprawl & fragmented visibility

Sundararam suggests that enterprise IT teams are overwhelmed by agent sprawl, rising compute costs and fragmented visibility. He promises his firm’s Smart Agent “reimagines data collection” by combining the best of agent-based and agentless approaches into a single footprint. It delivers real-time telemetry control, simplifies deployment and empowers security and observability teams with faster insights, fewer blind spots and seamless cross-team collaboration.”

Key capabilities of the Smart Agent for endpoint telemetry collection include:

Unified telemetry collection for multiple teams and tools

Configurable data routing to support both security and observability pipelines

Reduced operational overhead and agent management complexity

Agentless data collection for remote or constrained environments

By decoupling data collection from downstream analytics platforms, the team insist that Smart Agent gives enterprises control over how telemetry is captured, enriched and distributed, without forcing them into proprietary ecosystems.

Adaptability by design

“Today’s enterprises don’t need another lock-in – they need adaptability by design,” said Sundararam. “While others market ‘unified agents’ that tie you to a single stack, we built ours to work across the diverse, multi-platform ecosystems that real-world teams operate in. It’s about giving customers the flexibility, control and the future-readiness that they actually need.”

The DataBahn Smart Agent for endpoint telemetry collection is available in Smart Edge, DataBahn’s edge telemetry collector.