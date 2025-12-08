NetSuite founder reveals AI transformation 5 years in the making

What happens when five years of strategic platform development collides with the generative AI revolution? Oracle NetSuite founder Evan Goldberg reveals the answer in this exclusive SuiteWorld interview about NetSuite Next.

In this compelling conversation from the show in Las Vegas, Goldberg opens up about the most significant transformation in NetSuite’s 25-year history. But this isn’t just another AI feature announcement. This is a complete reimagining of how humans interact with enterprise software.

Discover why NetSuite began retooling its platform five years before ChatGPT even existed, how that foresight positioned the company perfectly for the AI age, and what it means when the founder says “we evolved to talk, not point and click.” Learn about the technologies that took half a decade to build and why they’re only now coming together in NetSuite Next.

What you’ll learn in this video

Why NetSuite is announcing a product 6-12 months before availability and inviting 8,000 users to shape its future

The strategic decision made five years ago that laid the groundwork for today’s AI transformation

How Ask Oracle evolved from an Oracle initiative into the centerpiece of NetSuite Next

The new role of prompt engineering and how business users will build agents through natural language

What happens when generative AI moves beyond text to interact directly with structured business data

Integration possibilities between NetSuite and Oracle Fusion applications through Ask Oracle

Why this represents the biggest change to business applications since they were invented

The seamless migration path that lets users adopt Next by “flipping a switch”

Goldberg draws parallels between today’s AI revolution and the early internet era when NetSuite pioneered cloud ERP. He explains how technologies like SuiteAnalytics, Redwood user experience, and the Model Context Protocol create the foundation for conversational business applications. And he shares candid insights about developing software in an age where “nobody can say with any confidence they know how the AI age is going to evolve.”

Whether you’re a NetSuite customer wondering what’s coming, an enterprise technology professional tracking the AI transformation of business software, or simply curious about how conversational interfaces will replace point-and-click, this interview offers rare insight from someone who’s been at the forefront of business application innovation for 25 years.

Watch now to understand why NetSuite Next isn’t just an update, it’s a fundamental reimagining of enterprise software for the conversational AI era.

