Quantum computing’s big secret, New Mexico – who knew?

Quantum computing is tough to deliver (quantum states are especially fragile and difficult to manage), expensive to operate (devices themselves are huge undertakings in terms of their engineering… and the cooling required is cryo-massive) and currently tough to align even the most modern enterprise IT stack roadmap due to the still-embryonic nature of their development. But could a quantum leap (sorry) be lying in wait in New Mexico?

Venture organisation for deep tech innovation Roadrunner Venture Studios has been selected by the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) to lead a $25 million initiative to accelerate quantum innovation and commercialization in the state.

Capital of New Mexico?

In a world where the average European (and a good percentage of Americans) would fail to name the capital of New Mexico (hint: it’s Sante Fe), how could a region not traditionally known for silicon compounds (other than the Chihuahuan Desert, which does sit in the state) now emerge to be a contender in this space?

Roadrunner says it’s all about creating a coalition designed to bring together premier quantum researchers, funders and innovators to create a quantum campus in Downtown Albuquerque’s Innovation District (AID).

Creating conductive circumstances

Albuquerque, more immediately known by many as one of the destinations in Glen Campbell’s classic country hit By The Time I Get To Phoenix, is (we’re told) burgeoning with new tech innovators. This campus will include a multi-node quantum network, dilution refrigerators, a quantum testbed, quantum packaging and demonstration facilities and a rapid prototyping facility. This infrastructure will create “conductive circumstances” and resources for the next generation of quantum companies.

“Quantum technology will reshape the future and New Mexico is ready to lead that transformation,” said Nora Sackett, director of the technology and innovation office at EDD. “By creating an environment where the top scientific minds have the tools and collaboration they need, New Mexico is backing the bold quantum startups and partnerships that will fuel breakthroughs.”

Roadrunner has pledged to build a new quantum branch of its venture studio with what it calls a “founder-in-residence” programme. This initiative is designed to identify and recruit the best entrepreneurial talent in the country to launch quantum companies in New Mexico.

“New Mexico has long lived in the public imagination. It’s a place that has led America in the most important times with the most critical innovations – a fulcrum for national endeavour,” said Adam Hammer, co-founder and CEO of Roadrunner Venture Studios. “In this pivotal moment of technological change, we are stepping forward to help lead the coming quantum revolution. To win in something as high-stakes as quantum, we need to find exceptional people, forge breakthrough companies, and fuel the second wave of great American quantum companies for global scale.”

Roadrunner’s coalition comprises nearly a dozen official partners, including Elevate Quantum, national laboratories (Sandia, Los Alamos), quantum startups (QuEra, Maybell, Qunnect and Resonance), academic centres (University of New Mexico) and venture capital firms (DCVC, Playground Global, Quantonation). The effort will make Albuquerque a national launchpad for quantum startups – deepening the state’s envisaged emergence as a hub for advanced technology commercialisation.

Quantum is worth $200 billion

The global market for quantum technologies is expected to reach nearly $200 billion by 2040, according to a 2024 McKinsey report, with the steepest growth experienced in defence, telecommunications, and enterprise computing. What once seemed theoretical is now a race to build quantum science as critical infrastructure that will underpin the next era of computing and communications.

Roadrunner and its coalition intend to announce new initiatives and the details of the quantum campus and studio in the coming months.