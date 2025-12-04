Snowflake and Anthropic deepen collaboration with $200 million deal

Snowflake and Anthropic announce a multi-year collaboration worth $200 million (€171 million). The deal makes Claude models available to more than 12,600 Snowflake customers worldwide. Claude will also form the core of Snowflake Intelligence, the data platform’s enterprise intelligence agent.

The two companies have collaborated before, with thousands of Snowflake customers processing trillions of Claude tokens monthly through Snowflake Cortex AI. The previous integration brought Claude to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, but this new phase goes further. The focus is now on implementing advanced AI agents capable of multi-step analysis.

Claude has extensive reasoning capabilities and can securely process sensitive data. The system understands the context within financial, operational, and customer data, carefully thinks it through, and shows the thought process rather than just answering.

From pilot to production

By combining Claude’s reasoning with the Snowflake environment, companies in regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare can move faster from pilot to production. For example, an asset manager can use Snowflake Intelligence to build an agent that analyzes customer portfolios, processes market data, and generates personalized recommendations—all within Snowflake’s security perimeter.

“Snowflake’s most strategic partnerships are measured not just in scale, but in the depth of innovation and customer value that we can create together,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake.

Snowflake Intelligence, powered by Claude Sonnet 4.5, enables business users to analyze structured and unstructured data through natural language. With Snowflake Cortex AI Functions, users can also leverage Claude Opus 4.5 for multimodal queries across text, images, and audio, with SQL as the universal language.

Snowflake uses Claude Code internally to increase developer productivity. In addition, Claude models also power Snowflake’s internal GTM AI Assistant, built with Snowflake Intelligence, which helps sales teams centralize data and accelerate deal cycles.