Freshworks turns Freddy into autonomous AI agents

Freshworks is introducing AI agents called Freddy, designed to support IT teams and customer service by autonomously resolving approximately 40 to 45 percent of incoming requests.

Service agents Freddy operate autonomously to enhance both customer and employee experiences. The customer benefits from fast service while the employee is relieved of about 40 percent of service requests made.

‘Implemented in minutes’

Freshworks is trying to differentiate Freddy from competitors’ AI agents by emphasizing its quick implementation time. “Freddy AI Agent is a game-changer for organizations looking to accelerate customer service and employee service quickly. Most other software requires several weeks and implementation costs to implement an AI agent. Freddy is designed to be implemented in minutes without code or consultants,” said Freshworks CEO Dennis Woodside. We hear that the implementation should take less than 30 minutes.

Freddy basically works with the documents and websites available within the company’s Freshworks environments. The company assures clients that the solution meets all security and compliance requirements. Users can further enhance the agents’ capabilities by providing additional websites and training materials, which the agents automatically incorporate into their knowledge base. While Freshworks doesn’t specify which particular LLMs power Freddy, they state that it utilizes “the latest developments in generative LLMs.”

Support for internal operations

Several AI agents focus on streamlining companies’ internal operations, particularly supporting IT and HR departments. To maximize employee accessibility, these AI agents integrate with popular platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack, allowing employees to submit IT and HR inquiries through familiar channels.

“We’re only just beginning to see the positive impact of agentic AI on the workplace,” says Murali Swaminathan, chief technology officer at Freshworks. “From advisor to active problem-solver, an orchestrated symphony of specialized agents can thoughtfully handle a large and growing percentage of daily requests and help employees do their jobs more effectively. Copilots also step in to assist the human agent, further automating tasks and workflows that run a business. Freshworks is researching and applying the best of both worlds where people and AI can work together.”

Expanding GenAI offerings

With the new AI agents, Freshworks is expanding its GenAI offerings. Three previously launched AI assistants have been rebranded: Freddy AI Agent (formerly Freddy Self Service), Freddy AI Copilot, and Freddy AI Insights. The new offerings are currently available in beta for companies that register.

