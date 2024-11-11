Opening and saving files in OneDrive freezes macOS operation

Microsoft OneDrive is causing problems for macOS users when opening or saving files in macOS 15. Applications can “freeze” as a result, disrupting the use of Apple’s operating system. Microsoft is currently investigating this problem.

In version 15 of macOS, applications sometimes “hang” when users try to open or save files in Microsoft OneDrive to the Desktop or Documents folders. Microsoft is now aware of this problem but has not yet been able to determine the cause. The company is working hard on a fix and, in the meantime, is offering a temporary fix for macOS users to work around the problem.

Temporary fix

The temporary fix requires users to stop the stalled ‘OpenAndSavePanelService’ process. Users are also advised not to save files in the Desktop, Documents, or OneDrive folders for the time being.

To forcefully stop the process, users follow the following steps: in the Activities view, search for the OpenAndSavePanelService process and check for abnormally high CPU usage or the “not responding” message.

If this is the case, the user clicks the X button, chooses “Force stop,” restarts OneDrive and saves the file in another location.

When opening files, a similar procedure follows: via the Activity View, stop the process, move the file to another location and then open it.

Other OneDrive issues

The current problem with OneDrive and macOS is not isolated. Earlier this year, Microsoft fixed an issue with the error message “A different version of the OneDrive app is already connected to this account”. This error occurred on systems where both the App Store and standalone versions of OneDrive were running simultaneously.

In addition, Microsoft is investigating another problem that affects Windows and MacOS users. This problem involves files that appear to be untraceable, although they are present in OneDrive.

Microsoft advises users to search for these files manually via Explorer or Finder. The tech giant indicates that opening and resaving these files would improve their findability via mobile devices or OneDrive.com.

