Last Apple macOS operating system for Intel Macs releases this year

Apple has announced the end of Intel processor support in Mac computers. The new macOS Tahoe 26 will be the last operating system to support Intel Macs, ending an era that has lasted two decades.

The company announced the details during briefings with journalists after the consumer announcements at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple confirmed that it is prioritizing the further development of the Apple Silicon ecosystem.

The move marks the definitive end of a period that began in 2006 when Apple switched to Intel chips. Since the end of 2020, the manufacturer has been replacing Intel processors with its own Apple Silicon chips.

Last support for older systems

macOS Tahoe 26 will continue to support Intel-based Macs from 2019, including certain Mac Pro and high-end MacBook Pro models. For users of these systems, this will be the last major software update.

Apple will continue to release minor software updates for supported Intel systems for another two years, according to the company. This period will provide users with time to switch to newer hardware or explore alternative options.

Consequences for Mac users

Owners of Intel Macs should expect gradually declining support. New features and security updates will no longer be available for these legacy systems after the transition period has ended.

The transition demonstrates Apple’s focus on its processor technology. Apple Silicon, based on ARM architecture, promises better performance and energy efficiency compared to Intel processors. The transition to in-house chips gives Apple complete control over hardware and software integration.

