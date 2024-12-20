Edge users used Copilot functionality 10 billion times

Microsoft’s preliminary annual figures on Edge browser usage, recently released by Microsoft, show that users of the Microsoft browser Edge will have had as many as 10 billion interactions with the AI assistant Copilot by 2024.

In addition to the rising popularity of Copilot through Edge, the search engine Bing was once again widely used in 2024. Every day, 140 million users use Bing for searches. In addition, more than 800 million articles, stories, and updates were read on MSN.

More use of services as well

Not only did the AI functionalities attract a lot of attention, other services within Edge were also popular. The built-in translation functionality processed a total of 38 trillion characters. Furthermore, the Drop shipping service exchanged 48 million messages and files between PCs and mobile devices. In addition, users saved an average of $400 annually thanks to the integrated shopping assistant.

Higher performance Edge

Additional details show that the browser’s performance improved further in 2024. The Sleeping Tabs feature, which “freezes” inactive tabs, saved over 7 trillion MB of memory. Password Monitor protected more than 7.3 billion passwords stored in the browser, and Tracking Prevention functionality blocked 1.8 trillion trackers.

Edge also proved effective on the security front. Its built-in security features blocked more than 1.4 billion scam, malware, and phishing attempts.

