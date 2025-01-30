ServiceNow and SoftwareOne to work even more closely together

ServiceNow and SoftwareOne plan to collaborate more closely to help customers maximize the Return

on Investment (ROI) of their cloud spending. This will enable them to invest more in innovation

and the optimization of their IT operations, they say.

The two companies are entering into a multi-year partnership to align their offerings to better

serve their customers. Thus, they aim to enable their customers to achieve faster and better IT

innovation, improving operational efficiency, and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

Resources for ROI improvement

This includes gaining greater insight into their IT landscape and resources, controlling the

growing cost of software, and—very importantly today—establishing a solid data foundation for

supporting AI initiatives, as well as security and other areas. This allows customers to improve

their ROI and achieve an intuitive user experience, enabling in-house employees to perform tasks

more efficiently, thus promoting customer satisfaction.

The solutions emerging from this collaboration are yet to be seen, but the continued partnership

is expected to create a joint offering that combines ServiceNow’s workflow automation with

SoftwareOne’s software and cloud expertise.

