Opkey launches ERP Lifecycle Optimization Platform

Opkey is releasing the ERP Lifecycle Optimization Platform, which uses AI technology. The platform should improve the implementation and management of critical process software, such as Enterprise Resource Planning, Human Capital Management, and Supply Chain Management.

Opkey has been testing automation for over 10 years, encountering all aspects of the ERP lifecycle. According to the company, this type of software is synonymous with complexity, risk and, at worst, total failure. Figures from Gartner show that 70 percent of implementations currently fail to meet their business goals. In addition to failing technology, this wastes opportunities, resources and time.

Opkey thinks that can be changed with the new ERP Lifecycle Optimization Platform. The solution should make deploying, running, and optimizing the application stack more efficient.

Intelligent agents for automation

The new platform combines agentic AI with process mining, observability, intelligent Web automation and deep ERP integration. At its core is the Argus AI model, a purpose-built ERP small language model (SLM) trained with more than 200 years of functional ERP knowledge to truly understand enterprise applications.

The platform uses several intelligent agents for configuration, testing, training and support. Each is designed to address a specific challenge in the ERP lifecycle, such as automating complex configuration and enforcing continuous testing. The agents then work together to automate and optimize the ERP process correctly.

According to Pankaj Goel, the manual, fragmented, and reactive features of the ERP lifecycle are now being replaced by something truly automated, unified, and proactive. “Our platform doesn’t just make ERP deployment and management easier; it delivers tangible outcomes that drive businesses forward. We’re talking about a 30-50% reduction in deployment and operation costs, navigating complex changes without business disruption, and a dramatically improved ROI on ERP investments,” Goel said.

Opkey works with 10 Fortune 50 organizations and integrates with over 15 Oracle ERP applications. The company will soon launch Workday integrations as one of only two approved Workday partners.

