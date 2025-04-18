KaseyaOne IT Glue and Datto tools improve workflow and documentation

Kaseya announced its spring release this week. This new release offers managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT teams advanced capabilities to automate workflows.

Jim Lippie, Chief Product Officer at Kaseya, said that all the improvements in this release are a direct response to changing customer needs, enabling them to work more efficiently, securely, and profitably.

The 2025 spring release includes new functionality within IT Glue, where Cooper Copilot generates real-time step-by-step SOPs, simplifying documentation and reducing manual tasks. Within KaseyaOne, customers can now manage their payment methods and direct debit preferences themselves, giving them complete control and visibility into their subscriptions. In Datto BCDR, it is now possible to delete active recovery sources in the Datto Cloud with a single click, optimizing infrastructure and speeding up the recovery process.

In addition, SafeCheck, a feature within Datto Networking in combination with Datto RMM, provides fast, multi-factor authenticated access to endpoints without the usual complexity of enterprise solutions. Cooper Copilot now supports multilingual communication in BMS and Vorex by automatically detecting users’ preferred language, facilitating collaboration between international teams. Finally, Datto Endpoint Backup offers the ability to restore the exact version of a file faster through a streamlined multi-version recovery process.

Jim Lippie just started as CPO

This is the first time Lippie has presented new solutions. He joined Kaseya last week as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Lippie will lead the development of the Kaseya 365 platform. He will manage a team of more than 1,000 product development and engineering professionals.

Lippie recently returned to Kaseya following the acquisition of SaaS Alerts, a Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) solution designed specifically for MSPs. He was co-founder and CEO of that company.

