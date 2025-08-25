Europe’s open source strategy falters despite widespread adoption

While open source software is becoming increasingly widely adopted in Europe, there is a lack of strategic vision and leadership. A new report from the Linux Foundation shows that European organizations are missing out on the opportunity to achieve digital sovereignty.

Open source adoption rates in Europe are impressive: 64 percent for operating systems, 55 percent for cloud and containers, 54 percent for web and application development, and 41 percent for AI and machine learning.

However, the 2025 World of Open Source Europe Report reveals a worrying gap. Only 34 percent of European organizations implement formal open source strategies, below the global average of 37 percent. At 22 percent, the number of Open Source Program Offices also lags behind the global figure of 28 percent.

Due to the changing geopolitical landscape, open source has transformed European governments from a technical consideration to a strategic lever for digital sovereignty. More than half (52 percent) of respondents consider government adoption of open source a priority.

Some experts even advocate an EU-level Sovereign Tech Agency that would fund the maintenance of critical open source software. Recent amendments to the Cyber Resiliency Act and the AI Act demonstrate the importance of proactive advocacy.

C-level executives do not recognize the value

A notable finding in the report is the gap between management and practitioners. While 86 percent of non-C-level employees recognize the value of open source for future development, only 62 percent of top managers do so.

“The responses in the survey clearly show that Europe’s open source ecosystem is rich with talent and technical adoption, but it is still maturing in strategic engagement,” said Hilary Carter, senior vice president of research at the Linux Foundation.

In addition, 75 percent believe that OSS development leads to higher software quality, 69 percent see increased competitiveness, and 63 percent experience higher productivity. Other benefits include reduced vendor lock-in (62 percent) and lower ownership costs (58 percent).

No less than 56 percent acknowledge that the benefits outweigh the costs, and 58 percent expect innovation to benefit most from OSS investments. Specifically, 38 percent are investing in OSS for AI and machine learning.

