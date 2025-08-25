Thoma Bravo nears acquisition of call center player Verint Systems

Investment firm Thoma Bravo is on the verge of acquiring call center software maker Verint Systems.

This was reported by sources to Bloomberg News. According to them, the company would be valued at around $2 billion, including debt. An agreement could be announced shortly, although nothing is final yet and terms or timing are subject to change.

The news agency reported in July that the two parties were in talks. Bloomberg added at the time that it was uncertain whether the talks would lead to a deal. Thoma Bravo has not commented on recent developments, nor has Verint issued a direct response.

Verint benefits from AI adoption

Verint’s share price has fallen 38% over the past year, but rose 6% to $20.47 in New York on Friday, giving it a market value of approximately $1.2 billion. Verint did manage to exceed revenue expectations in the first quarter of this year. Analysts see the company’s software benefiting from the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence by customers.

The Melville, New York-based company presents itself as a specialist in customer experience automation and serves more than 10,000 customers in over 175 countries. Verint has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2002.

In 2021, Verint spun off Cognyte Software, which has since been operating as an independent publicly traded company. Cognyte develops analytics tools for security and intelligence agencies to identify threats and criminal activity and has a market value of approximately $639 million.

Earlier this month, Thoma Bravo announced the acquisition of Dayforce for $12.3 billion. Dayforce specializes in human capital management.