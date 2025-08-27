One of the last Windows 10 updates has arrived

Update KB5063842 does not contain any drastic changes within Windows 10. With 48 days to go, it is one of the last non-security-related updates for the ever-popular operating system.

A few bugs have been fixed, but two innovations are making their debut with KB5063842. First, Microsoft is introducing a feature to block outbound network traffic on Windows 10. Please note: users must purchase a keyless Extended Security Updates (ESU) solution for Windows 10 and be a Windows 365 subscriber.

The second new feature is Windows Backup for Organizations. This is now generally available and is primarily intended to facilitate the transition from Windows 10 devices to Windows 11 devices. These backup and restore features make it possible to guarantee business continuity.

As mentioned, it will be just over a month and a half before Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 10. Only the ESU program will keep a Windows 10 machine secure after October 14 of this year.

Reportedly, more than four in ten Windows devices are equipped with Windows 10. More than half of all devices measured by StatCounter now run Windows 11, but the catch-up only took place in the middle of this year. This shows how persistent Microsoft’s old OS still is. The main reason for this is that a large proportion of actively used PCs worldwide do not have hardware support for Windows 11’s security features.

The penultimate Windows operating system that seems to have a similar “evergreen” status to Windows 10 is Windows 7, introduced in 2009. In fact, it was the real replacement for the immensely popular XP after Windows Vista failed to gain traction between 2007 and 2009 and maintained a notorious reputation.

Microsoft may need another “Mojave Experiment” to entice Windows 10 users to switch, but the approaching end of security support is already a big incentive.

