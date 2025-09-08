Google puts Gemini largely behind paywall

Google has significantly expanded the capabilities of Gemini Apps with the expansion of paid Google AI subscriptions.

The upgrades are available for personal Google accounts and are offered as part of certain paid Google One packages. With this move, Google is positioning its AI services more explicitly towards consumers who need higher limits and more advanced features.

Only users aged 18 and older are eligible, and the expanded Gemini apps in Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra are available in more than 150 countries and regions. Separate rules and other subscription types apply to business and education accounts.

The difference between free use and the paid versions is mainly in scalability and functionality. Free users of Gemini 2.5 Pro get a maximum of five prompts per day, can generate up to five Deep Research reports, and have 100 images created daily.

In Google AI Pro, the number of prompts increases to 100 per day, supplemented by 1,000 images and 20 Deep Research reports per day. Ultra takes this to five hundred prompts, one thousand images, and two hundred reports per day. In addition, the context size is increased from 32,000 tokens in the free version to one million tokens in the Pro and Ultra subscriptions, enabling more complex interactions and longer conversations.

New features

In addition to higher limits, Google is introducing features that are exclusively available to paying users. Ultra subscribers get access to Deep Think. This is an experimental option that supports up to ten prompts per day with a context window of 192,000 tokens. Video production is also being added. Pro users can create up to three videos per day with Veo 3 Fast, while Ultra users get five videos per day with the more powerful Veo 3. Both features are still in preview. Google also gives paying users priority when rolling out new features, so they can be the first to experiment with them.

The free version of Gemini Apps also has clear limits. Google sets these to ensure performance for all users. How quickly someone reaches the limit depends on the length and complexity of prompts, file size, and conversation duration. The limits are regularly refreshed so that users can resume their interactions over time. As soon as someone is close to reaching a limit, a notification appears in the app.