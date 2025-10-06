Pax8 aims to transform MSPs into Managed Intelligence Providers

Cloud marketplace Pax8 is launching a guide for managed service providers (MSPs) to make the transition to managed intelligence providers (MIPs). The transformation should enable MSPs to take advantage of the agentic economy, where autonomous AI agents optimize operational processes.

Pax8 will present “The Managed Intelligence Provider Guide” at the Beyond EMEA partner meeting in Amsterdam. This roadmap prepares MSPs for a new phase in which AI agents collaborate with human employees to increase business efficiency.

Huge market potential for MIPs

The figures show the potential of this transformation. According to Gartner forecasts, global spending on AI services is expected to reach $644 billion (€550 billion) by 2025. SMEs report that they can reduce their operational costs by up to 40 percent through agentic workflows.

“We are laying the foundation for partners to succeed during the greatest technological revolution of the century,” said Pax8 CEO Scott Chasin. “This guide is not just about deploying AI tools. It enables partners to become leaders in managed intelligence by not only providing their SMB customers with technology, but also helping them achieve transformative improvements and measurable business results.”

Five steps to managed intelligence

According to Pax8, the transformation process to becoming a managed intelligence provider involves five concrete steps that form the core of the new guide.

The first step, Discover, revolves around evolving from a trusted advisor to a strategic partner. MSPs must help customers identify inefficiencies, evaluate risks, and identify outdated processes. Intelligence is applied to solve urgent challenges and deliver measurable results.

In the second step, Buy, MSPs create a portfolio of pre-verified agents, workflows, and AI-supported SaaS solutions. These are offered through trusted marketplaces such as the Pax8 Agent Store to enable rapid value creation and scalable digital labor.

The third phase, Build, requires the development of proprietary agent stacks and workflow automation pipelines. This is how MIPs distinguish themselves in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. Every organization and market needs specific tools and technology.

Step four, Sell, involves trading function-based rates for results-oriented models. Revenue is directly linked to customer KPIs, including cost savings, customer satisfaction, and problem-solving speed.

The final step, Manage, focuses on continuous optimization, compliance, and lifecycle management. This ensures that agents remain secure and resilient, aligning with changing business needs.

Platform for agentic orchestration

According to the guide, there are immediate opportunities for MIPs. The transformation goes beyond traditional IT services by providing strategic advice, vertical market knowledge, and results-driven solutions.

Pax8 wants to lead the transformation by laying the foundation for the agentic economy. To this end, the company is developing solutions such as the Pax8 Agent Store and the Model Context Protocol integration framework, as well as a platform for agentic orchestration.

By driving innovation through partners and suppliers serving the SMB market, Pax8 is striving to create an AI-supported ecosystem. This should contribute to the next trillion-dollar economy, in which intelligence and automation play a central role.

The guide is available to all Pax8 partners and is part of a broader initiative to prepare MSPs for the future of managed services. With AI agents becoming increasingly sophisticated, the timing of this transformation is crucial to maintaining competitive advantage.

