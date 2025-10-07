Pax8 Agent Store brings Agentic AI to MSPs

Pax8 wants to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver added value to their customers with agentic AI. The new Agent Store offers a platform for ready-made AI solutions. It should help MSPs transform into Managed Intelligence Providers (MIPs), which we reported on earlier.

With the Agent Store, Pax8 says it is introducing the first agentic AI platform specifically designed for the SMB market. “The Pax8 Agent Store provides our partners with the tools they need to integrate AI solutions with their customers’ business processes and manage them,” said Libby McIlhany, Chief Product Officer at Pax8.

Using the Pax8 Agent Store, MSPs can offer ready-made agentic AI solutions to customers that connect to their workflows. Pax8 plans to bundle agentic AI solutions for specific sectors such as financial services, legal services, healthcare, and retail. Furthermore, partners can also get started themselves to develop agents and workflows and make them available. The idea is that this will allow them to get the most out of the Agent Store.

Availability

The Agent Store will open in December to a select group of partners. There is global availability planned for the first half of 2026. From launch, partners will be able to offer agentic AI solutions for both self-service and fully managed customers.

Participating partners include big names such as Microsoft, AWS, Zoom, Crowdstrike, and SentinelOne. Alongside these are dozens of other vendors. Finally, it is worth mentioning that Pax8 has been invited by Microsoft. They will be one of the first partners to offer agentic AI solutions through the new Microsoft Marketplace.