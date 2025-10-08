Microsoft 365 outage disrupts Teams and Exchange access globally

Microsoft is currently addressing a major outage affecting Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Exchange Online. Users worldwide are experiencing authentication difficulties and service access problems, with the company tracking the incident on its Service Health Dashboard.

Microsoft is actively working to rebalance dependent service infrastructure as a mitigation measure. This approach aims to provide relief to affected users, though it may temporarily impact directory operations. The company has not yet disclosed which specific areas are most heavily impacted by the disruption.

Authentication and access challenges

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) messages are failing to reach users trying to sign in to various services, BleepingComputer reports. Microsoft’s Entra single sign-on authentication system is also experiencing significant disruptions, compounding access problems across the platform.

“Some users attempting to access other Microsoft 365 services, including but not limited to Microsoft Teams and Exchange Online, may be unable to authenticate and access the services,” Microsoft stated in a service alert. Affected users may encounter error messages stating “We are sorry, something went wrong. Please try refreshing the page in a few minutes.”

The company is providing regular updates through its official Service Health Status page, ensuring organizations and customers who cannot access the Microsoft 365 admin portal still have access to the latest information about the ongoing problems.

Constant issues

This year, Microsoft outages have been both varied as well as alarmingly frequent. Organizations relying heavily on Microsoft 365 for daily operations continue to experience periodic disruptions that can significantly impact productivity.

Pattern of recurring disruptions

Earlier this year, Microsoft Teams experienced file sharing outages that prevented users from collaborating effectively across the platform.

Microsoft’s MFA systems have also been affected in previous incidents, blocking access to critical business applications. In January, Redmond mitigated another MFA outage that was blocking users from accessing Microsoft 365 Office apps.

In July, administrators with business and enterprise subscriptions faced difficulties accessing the admin center during another service disruption. These recurring issues raise questions about the overall reliability of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, despite generally high availability ratings.

Microsoft typically provides workarounds during such incidents, though specific solutions for the current outage have not yet been announced.