Salesforce acquires Apromore for process optimization

Salesforce has reached an agreement to acquire Apromore, a provider of process intelligence. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Salesforce’s automation strategy by providing insight into business processes.

Apromore’s software provides a comprehensive view of business processes across all systems and applications. This applies to both Salesforce and other critical enterprise systems. As a result, operational blind spots that often occur in organizations are eliminated.

This end-to-end visibility will form the foundation for Agentforce. AI agents will soon be able to assess better where automation opportunities lie. They will gain insight into how processes actually work, not how they should work on paper.

Salesforce users will have access to features for discovering, simulating, and optimizing business processes. This expertise will be directly integrated into the Salesforce platform. “Apromore gives customers the end-to-end visibility they need to understand how their business truly operates,” explains Steve Fisher, President and Chief Product Officer at Salesforce. The insights are used to identify opportunities for measurement, optimization, and automation through agentic process automation.

It’s about more than just technology. The acquisition brings domain knowledge in process optimization. Apromore’s capabilities include Process & Task Mining, Digital Twins & Simulation, and Root-Cause Analysis.

Broader trend toward process automation

Most Apromore customers already use the technology on the Salesforce platform. They actively measure and simulate their processes. They can test changes before implementing them. This predicts outcomes and helps refine processes for continuous improvement.

The acquisition is part of a broader trend of companies investing in process optimization. Process automation can have a significant impact, as evidenced by various sectors where waiting times are being drastically reduced.

This move strengthens Salesforce’s position in the enterprise automation market. The combination of Agentforce’s AI capabilities with Apromore’s process knowledge should help companies improve their operational KPIs.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

