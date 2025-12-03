ServiceNow expands security portfolio with acquisition of Veza

ServiceNow confirms earlier reports in the media that it wanted to acquire Veza. Veza is an American specialist in identity security. ServiceNow has announced the proposed deal without disclosing any financial details. American media report that, according to sources, the value could exceed $1 billion.

With this acquisition, ServiceNow is focusing explicitly on identity security, an area that cybersecurity experts say is playing an increasingly central role in data breaches. Organizations today manage a growing mix of human accounts, machine identities, SaaS applications, and, increasingly, autonomous AI agents. This makes keeping track of who has access to which data or systems a more complex issue than before.

Veza was founded in 2020 and developed a platform that maps access relationships within organizations. At its core is the Access Graph, a metadata-driven model that brings together identities and permissions from a variety of systems. The platform supports both cloud environments and traditional IT and offers functionality for identity governance, including access assessments, permission management, and lifecycle management. The technology is designed to quickly identify overly broad permissions, inactive accounts, and incorrect configurations.

Control of access rights more important than ever

According to ServiceNow, Veza’s platform is part of a broader trend in which both companies and attackers are using AI to automate processes. This makes accurate control of access rights more important. ServiceNow states that Veza’s technology will be integrated into its existing Security and Risk products. This will give ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower additional context, enabling it to better determine which actions AI agents are allowed to perform within an organization.

The integration should also have an impact on products such as Vulnerability Response, Incident Response, and Integrated Risk Management. By linking identity information directly to vulnerabilities or incidents, ServiceNow believes organizations will be better able to determine which identities play a role in a security issue.

Veza serves nearly 150 large companies worldwide in sectors such as banking, hospitality, and FMCG, and has approximately 230 employees. The company has previously raised at least $235 million in investments, with a recent funding round of $108 million. Investors include NEA, Accel, Google Ventures, Snowflake, and JP Morgan.

The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval. Once the transaction is complete, Veza’s technologies will be incorporated into ServiceNow’s security portfolio.