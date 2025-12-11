Agentic AI browser Opera Neon now generally available

Opera has made Opera Neon, its new AI browser with agentic features, publicly available. Users pay $19.90 per month for access to the latest AI models and automated browser features.

Opera introduced Neon earlier this year as an experimental AI browser for developers. Now anyone can try out the browser without a waiting list. But access comes with a price tag: a monthly subscription of $19.90.

That price is remarkably high compared to competitors. Google Chrome offers similar AI features for free, while Opera’s own Opera One browser also includes the AI chatbot Aria at no cost. However, users do get access to Gemini 3 Pro and GPT-5.1. In any case, Opera Neon positions itself as a premium product for “AI power users” who want more than just a chatbot.

Agents instead of chat

Opera hopes to differentiate its product through an agentic AI approach. Whereas traditional AI browsers mainly respond to questions, Neon’s agents actually perform tasks. The browser includes three types: Chat, Do, and Make. These can book entire trips, build websites, or generate videos without constant human intervention.

We previously reported that Neon agents continue to work in a virtual machine in the cloud even when you go offline. This means that users can run multiple projects simultaneously.

The ODRA deep research agent is an example of this. It collects and synthesizes information on complex topics within a minute, complete with source references. For professionals who regularly have to conduct market research or technical analyses, this can save time.

Premium models and community

Subscribers also get access to an exclusive Discord community where they can be the first to test new features and have direct contact with Opera’s developers. Opera emphasizes that the browser is a “testing ground” for AI innovations before they become mainstream. The free Opera browsers such as Opera One, Air, and GX retain their existing features and AI capabilities. Neon therefore focuses on a specific target group that is willing to pay for advanced AI. So far, reactions to the agentic capabilities have been mixed, so it remains to be seen whether a larger audience will embrace it.

Read also: Opera Neon puts agentic AI browser in the spotlight