Anthropic launches Claude-powered app marketplace without taking a cut

Anthropic has launched the Claude Marketplace, an enterprise store where customers can buy Claude-powered software from third-party vendors. The initial catalog lists six partners: Snowflake, GitLab, Harvey AI, Rogo, Replit, and Lovable. It appears Anthropic will not take a commission on purchases.

The Claude Marketplace positions itself as a procurement shortcut for enterprises. Instead of managing separate invoices across multiple cloud services, businesses can consolidate purchases through Anthropic’s new store. Enterprises can also direct a portion of their existing Anthropic spending commitments toward third-party software, essentially an escape valve if a company has over-committed on Claude usage. The store is exclusive to Claude-powered applications, which gives software makers a new incentive to integrate Anthropic’s models.

The six launch partners cover a wide range of enterprise use cases. Replit and Lovable both offer AI-assisted development platforms, aimed at technical users and non-technical workers respectively. Harvey targets legal teams with AI tools for tasks such as contract drafting, while Rogo’s platform helps investment professionals with financial data analysis. Snowflake and GitLab round out the initial catalog. Snowflake’s involvement follows a 200 million dollar partnership announced earlier this year.

Parallels with cloud marketplaces

Anthropics approach mirrors what cloud providers like AWS and Azure have built over the years. The AI model maker is seeking to deliver a single destination for enterprise software procurement, complete with consolidated billing. The key difference for now is the absence of a revenue cut, which may make the store attractive for early partners. The logical next step (or indeed the step taken before) for such involvements is an integration beyond this marketplace. We previously reported on Claude Code’s growing GitHub integration, to name one example, and GitLab’s presence in the marketplace continues that trajectory toward Anthropic’s developer tooling.

The launch also arrives days after the US Defense Department designated Anthropic as a supply-chain risk, restricting its use in Pentagon-related work. That designation does not affect civilian enterprise customers or its partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and AWS.

What comes next

Anthropics roadmap for the store could eventually include datasets and professional services. These are additions that would bring it closer to what cloud providers already offer. OpenAI may also respond in kind: the two companies have repeatedly tracked each other’s product moves. However, its early ventures in the GPT Store have not quite been targeted at enterprise vendors, instead offering the development of small applications.