Lucid Introduces Process Agent and enhances AI integrations

Lucid Software has announced new AI capabilities designed to help teams create diagrams and documentation more quickly. The updates focus on collaboration, context sharing, and better utilization of AI within organizations.

The update centers on three components: an expanded Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, improvements to Lucid AI, and the introduction of a so-called Process Agent. With this, the company aims to address a growing problem within organizations: the lack of well-documented knowledge and processes.

Lucid’s own research shows that only 16 percent of knowledge workers consider their workflows to be very well documented. This lack of structure hinders not only collaboration but also the deployment of AI. After all, large language models can only work with information that is available and structured. According to Lucid, this shifts the competitive advantage to organizations that do have their internal context in order.

MCP server forms the basis for AI integrations

The MCP server, introduced in late 2025, plays a central role in this. It makes it possible to make data from various systems immediately available within AI environments. The latest version can, among other things, automatically generate diagrams based on textual descriptions and modify documents via AI commands. Integrations with tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and GitHub Copilot are designed to ensure that users remain within their existing work environment.

Lucid AI itself is also getting new features. For example, users can now provide input via voice to generate diagrams. Additionally, it’s becoming easier to automatically structure and clean up complex visualizations, allowing teams to move from rough ideas to usable documentation more quickly.

The most notable addition is the Process Agent. This AI agent doesn’t just operate based on instructions; it asks questions on its own to better understand processes before anything is developed. This should ensure that the generated documentation better aligns with real-world practices and meets internal requirements, such as compliance and approval workflows.

According to Lucid, this approach should lead to a so-called “system of action,” in which disparate information from various sources comes together in a shared visual context. With this, the company is explicitly positioning itself in the shift toward AI-driven collaboration, where not only content is generated, but processes and decision-making are also supported.

Also read: How Lucid Software makes business agility attainable