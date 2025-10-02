Dataiku plans IPO in the US

New York-based AI and data analytics startup Dataiku is preparing for an IPO in the United States. According to insiders, the company has engaged investment banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, to steer the IPO process in the right direction, Reuters reports.

Preparations were given the green light during an internal meeting on Wednesday, with a stock market listing possibly taking place as early as the first half of 2026. Sources emphasize that the process is still under development and that the final timing may be subject to change. Neither Dataiku nor Morgan Stanley wanted to comment, while Citigroup did not respond to a request for comment.

Dataiku’s move comes at a time when the US IPO market is recovering. In the third quarter, 97 companies raised more than $24 billion, the busiest quarter since the end of 2021. Technology companies in particular are benefiting from the renewed interest, partly driven by the strong wave of investment in artificial intelligence.

Extensive list of major customers

At the end of 2022, Dataiku raised another $200 million in a Series F round led by Wellington Management, bringing its valuation to $3.7 billion. Founded in 2013, the company provides software that enables organizations to build, test, and deploy AI and analytics applications. Its customer list includes more than 700 companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, General Electric, and BNP Paribas. Earlier this year, the company reported annual recurring revenue of approximately $300 million, according to Reuters.

According to earlier reports by Techzine, Dataiku is positioning itself emphatically as a player in generative AI. The company developed the RAFT Framework for Generative AI, a framework that assists organizations in addressing compliance, risk management, and ethical issues related to AI. It also introduced the Generative AI Use Case Collection, a bundle of sixteen blueprints that companies can use to develop practical applications of generative AI, ranging from privacy-friendly machine analysis to legally vetted marketing texts.

In addition, Dataiku offers services such as Prompt Studio, designed to give end-users more control over prompt engineering, and AI Prepare, which enables data transformations to be performed using natural language descriptions. These expansions make it clear that Dataiku is not only a supplier of analysis tools, but also a response to rapid regulation and the growing demand for concrete generative AI solutions, according to Techzine.

A potential stock market listing could provide Dataiku with the resources to further expand its strategy, especially now that international interest in AI companies is at an all-time high.