Kong launches Konnect Metering & Billing for API monetization

Kong announces Konnect Metering & Billing, a new solution for monetizing APIs, AI models, and data streams. Integration with OpenMeter is designed to help organizations turn digital services into revenue streams.

The new solution offers various possibilities. Users can perform real-time usage metering with built-in integration into Kong API and AI Gateways. This allows measuring existing API traffic without complex adjustments.

In addition, companies can create highly flexible, data-driven products and rate cards. These can be easily tested, modified, and versioned to respond quickly to market requirements. The system supports robust entitlements, add-ons, and granular limits for accurate cost management.

Billing occurs automatically at the end of each billing cycle or on demand. This supports both direct monetization via preferred payment gateways and internal cost allocation between departments.

Fragmentation hinders effective revenue generation

Organizations struggle to monetize their growing AI initiatives, Kong observes. The problem lies not so much with the technology itself, but with fragmented visibility and billing processes that hinder effective revenue generation. Kong aims to address this challenge by integrating OpenMeter into Kong Konnect.

The dynamic AI landscape requires flexibility that some systems cannot provide. “By integrating OpenMeter into Kong Konnect, we’re giving organizations the tools to transform their digital services into profitable assets while maintaining strong governance in the agentic AI era,” said Ross Kukulinski, VP of Product at Kong Inc.

Analytics for strategic insights

The platform includes dashboards and analytics for insight into key metrics. These include revenue, churn rate, and future revenue opportunities. This enables companies to leverage their market potential fully.

This announcement follows Kong’s recent acquisition of OpenMeter. The open-source and SaaS platform for usage-based metering and billing will now be fully integrated into the Kong ecosystem.

Konnect Metering and Billing will be released later this year as part of Kong Konnect.

