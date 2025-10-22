Rubrik launches Agent Cloud for secure deployment of AI agents

Rubrik introduces a platform designed to help organizations deploy AI agents securely. The Rubrik Agent Cloud combines monitoring, governance, and recovery capabilities in a single solution.

One of the components of the new platform is Agent Remediate, with the Agent Rewind feature announced in August. This allows organizations to reverse unwanted actions without downtime or data loss. It goes beyond observation; selective rollback of agent-driven changes must protect critical data and systems through immutable recovery processes.

“IT and security leaders often don’t know what their AI agents are doing or how to undo their mistakes,” says CEO Bipul Sinha. He lists some crucial questions: What agents are there, what they can do, how they perform, and how you roll back their actions if things go wrong?

AI agents can drastically speed up processes, but they can also cause ten times as much damage in a tenth of the time. Rubrik aims to address this problem with a platform that automatically discovers agents, monitors their actions, and reverses unwanted changes.

Three-pronged approach to agent management

The platform builds on Rubrik’s expertise in data, identity, and resilience. This combination should give customers confidence as they transform into AI-driven organizations.

The Agent Cloud focuses on three pillars. First, Agent Monitor, which automatically detects agents in both infrastructure-as-a-service (Azure/AWS) and platform-as-a-service (M365/Agentforce) environments. The system continuously tracks activities and maintains immutable audit trails that record data, identity, and application context.

Second, Agent Govern, which allows organizations to define and enforce agent behavior and access in real time. The platform integrates with enterprise identity systems to enable controlled innovation. In addition, it evaluates agent performance based on prompts and provides tools to control destructive actions.

Limited availability

The Rubrik Agent Cloud is currently available via limited early access for selected customers. Not all features are active yet. Organizations can learn more about what’s coming via a webinar.

Rubrik is positioning itself as one of the first parties to offer an integrated solution for the complete lifecycle management of AI agents. Whether the company can win the trust of organizations with this solution remains to be seen when more features become available.

Tip: Rubrik and CrowdStrike expand identity security with rollback feature