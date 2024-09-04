Dell launches affordable CoPilot+ laptops

Dell today presented a new lineup of AI PCs, broadening the range of different CoPilot+ PCs available for buyers. There is now more to choose from and, more importantly, cheaper models to choose from. The new XPS 13 features a new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, which means that Intel is now really entering the world of AI PCs. The new Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 feature a new cheaper Qualcomm chip, which means the AI PCs now cost less than $1,000.

For now, the great success of CoPilot PCs remains to be seen. Although all PC manufacturers are participating, they are not yet selling as hot cakes. The main reason sales are disappointing is partly that AI models only start at 1,000 euros, and partly that Microsoft still hasn’t made really good AI functionality available in Windows. That doesn’t stop Dell, however. It is introducing, simultaneously with the launch of new chips from Qualcomm and Intel, a series of new AI models.

The XPS 13, in our view Dell’s flagship in the laptop market, features a new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor. This allows Intel to finally catch up with AI PCs from AMD and Qualcomm. This model features a powerful NPU for AI functions, an OLED screen and a long battery life of 26 hours, Dell said. The XPS 13 costs $1399 in the US.

Dell Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 are more interesting for organizations

The Dell Inspiron 14 and Dell Latitude 5455 are to some extent more interesting for organizations, because they are more affordable. This is because these PCs use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chips announced today. This chip is cheaper and less powerful than the X Plus and Elite models from a while back, but still powerful enough for AI workloads and has a very long battery life.

The Dell Inspiron 14 costs $899 in the US. This makes them of interest to a wide audience, including organizations that will be replacing large numbers of devices. No price is yet known for the Dell Latitude 5455, but again Dell will aim for a large audience. In addition, the Latitude 5455 will also be available with the more powerful Snapdragon chips. Both models will last 27 hours on a single battery charge, according to Dell.