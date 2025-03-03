OPPO doubles AI ambitions and intensifies collaboration with Google

OPPO announced at Mobile World Congress 2025 that it is strengthening its AI strategy through a new partnership with Google. The company aims to double its AI user base to 100 million users by the end of 2025.

OPPO wants AI on smartphones to grow into something that functions at the system level, via deeper integration with Google’s Gemini technology. As a result, users will soon be able to deploy AI functionality in native OPPO apps such as Notes, Calendar, and Clock. These capabilities will exist alongside support for Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash. OPPO is also looking at how to bring Gemini 2.0 to phones soon.

In addition, OPPO is one of the first smartphone manufacturers to implement Private Computing Cloud (PCC) with Confidential Computing from Google Cloud. This system should ensure privacy and security when using AI features.

The company promises to roll out new AI features about every month. Innovations such as AI Call Translator for real-time translation during calls and AI VoiceScribe for summarizing speech will become available soon.

To optimize AI performance, OPPO is collaborating with MediaTek on chips designed for efficient AI processing. This collaboration should ensure powerful performance without sacrificing battery life.

