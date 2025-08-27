Canon launches Subscription Security Services for print security

Canon is introducing a new service for end-to-end information security. The company offers two levels of security, with a focus on protecting printers against cyber risks.

Canon emphasizes the importance of consistent governance across all devices in an organization. Print infrastructure security is often overlooked, even though printers and scanners can be vulnerabilities in the network.

Automated firmware updates automatically apply patches to address vulnerabilities. This means less manual work and a proactive security approach, ensuring better business continuity.

Robust foundation for print security

Canon’s new Subscription Security Services are available in two variants: Enhanced Security and Premium Security. Both levels include standard device security, automated firmware updates, data backup, and secure data destruction.

The Premium Security level offers more extensive capabilities. This package includes proactive device monitoring and management, real-time threat detection, and rapid recovery capabilities. Detailed security insights are also provided to enhance protection for organizations.

The service works in conjunction with Canon’s existing cloud solutions. Integration with Cloud Connector and uniFLOW Online is designed to enable companies to place their printing infrastructure under a single, uniform security policy.

Tip: China is following Canon with chip machine as ASML alternative