ManageEngine adds DEX features to Endpoint Central

ManageEngine integrates Digital Employee Experience capabilities into Endpoint Central. The expansion is designed to help IT teams transition from reactive to proactive support by better monitoring device and application performance.

Today’s digital workplace requires a proactive approach to IT management. “Our North Star is autonomous endpoint management delivered through a unified platform that proactively ensures all endpoints adhere to policies, maintain optimal performance, and remain secure,” says Mathivanan Venkatachalam of ManageEngine. “DEX management is one of the core pillars that brings us closer to this vision.”

Future releases of Endpoint Central will expand predictive analytics and apply AI to telemetry and workflows. ManageEngine aims to strengthen self-healing automation and broaden ecosystem integrations, allowing the platform to adapt to the changing needs of modern workplaces.

Combining monitoring and insight

The new DEX features convert telemetry data into actionable insights. The platform continuously monitors CPU spikes, memory usage, and disk issues to detect early signs of problems. By bringing together monitoring, diagnostics, and automated remediation, Endpoint Central eliminates the need for multiple tools.

IT teams gain insight into the connections between performance issues and causes such as hardware problems or resource-intensive applications. The system ranks issues based on impact and enables one-click recovery via workflows. Devices and apps are also evaluated on performance and stability, enabling teams to compare their results against organizational standards.

Proactively addressing performance issues

Employee productivity increasingly depends on the performance of their devices and apps. According to research by Gartner, 90% of employees report that digital technology helps them perform their tasks more efficiently. However, IT issues such as slow startup times or app crashes often go unnoticed until they disrupt business operations.

The DEX functionalities are available immediately as a standalone SaaS product, DEX Manager Plus, or as an add-on for Endpoint Central. The solutions are available worldwide for organizations of all sizes.

