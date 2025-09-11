Progress Agentic RAG makes unstructured data accessible

Progress Software has announced Progress Agentic RAG, a RAG-as-a-Service platform that helps companies extract meaningful information from unstructured data. With the help of Nuclia, which it acquired in July, Progress is focusing on democratizing generative AI for organizations.

The platform supports all leading LLMs and offers support for different languages. This flexibility is crucial in a market where companies have often already made investments in specific AI models.

No-code approach with multimodal database

Progress Agentic RAG distinguishes itself with a no-code RAG pipeline that works with multiple data formats. The platform uses the NucliaDB multimodal database to deliver reliable results.

NucliaDB was conceived as a vector database specifically for AI search and RAG. Unlike other vector databases, NucliaDB is said to be “ultra-focused” on unstructured data. This can take the form of four indexes: full-text, a paragraph, a knowledge graph, or a vector index.

It also offers evaluation options to guarantee the quality and traceability of answers. This functionality meets the growing need for transparency in AI systems, especially for business-critical applications.

Progress promises that the service will offer an easy-to-implement and cost-effective solution. It should enable smaller organizations to get started with advanced AI functionalities without major investments in infrastructure or expertise.

From acquisition to platform

The launch of Progress Agentic RAG would not have been possible without the acquisition of Nuclia in June. The platform is designed to help companies extract value from LLMs. Progress Agentic RAG is now available through AWS Marketplace and the Progress website for a minimum of $700 per month. The pricing suggests that Progress is targeting medium to large organizations that are serious about AI implementation.

