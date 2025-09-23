Tray.ai launches composable platform for rapid AI agent development

Tray.ai is launching a platform that uses composability for the development of AI agents. This offers companies a new way to develop agents by combining Smart Data Sources and AI tools, without having to choose between rigid pre-built solutions and complex custom systems.

AI adoption often encounters a familiar choice problem; companies must choose between pre-built agents or complex custom solutions. The former may look good at first glance, but rarely fits production environments, while the latter involves long development processes.

Tray.ai wants to make that choice unnecessary with its new Agent Hub. The platform introduces full composability in agent development. Companies can now quickly and flexibly assemble agents by combining Smart Data Sources with AI tools.

Three core components

Agent Hub consists of three elements. First, there is a catalog of building blocks with Smart Data Sources and AI tools, organized by business domain. Second, there are composable agent accelerators that can be customized by adding or removing building blocks. Third, the platform integrates with Merlin Agent Builder for a complete experience.

“Composable development has changed the way companies build software by combining speed, flexibility, and collaboration,” says Rich Waldron, CEO of Tray.ai. “Until now, composability was about APIs and microservices, not agents. Tray Agent Hub redefines composability for agent development.”

HR Agent as an example

The company has put the platform to work and let it build a new HR Agent. The agent builds on certified connectors for Workday or BambooHR. Users gain direct access to HR knowledge and can perform actions such as managing PTO and looking up compliance policies.

Additional security measures have been built in for sensitive HR data. Tray Guardian ensures that agents and users only have access to authorized information. Privacy and compliance requirements are maintained while agents act quickly and accurately.

“With Tray, we were able to build an agent orchestration strategy where users only interface with one master agent that oversees a host of sub-agents per department,” says Matt Currie of Life360. “We benefited from the composable approach by setting up all the sub-agents in weeks, rather than the months it would take for single-purpose agents.”

Agent Hub makes AI agent development more accessible by giving companies the tools to quickly move from idea to deployed agent. Combined with Merlin Agent Builder and Tray Guardian, it enables teams to define, compose, and manage production-ready agents at enterprise scale.