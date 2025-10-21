JetBrains brings more monitoring to IDE Rider EAP

JetBrains has released Rider 2025.3 EAP 6 with expanded monitoring capabilities for databases and ASP.NET. The Monitoring tool window now automatically detects slow queries and performance bottlenecks in real time, in addition to existing CPU and memory monitoring.

The new ASP.NET and database issue detection works on Windows, Linux, and macOS. JetBrains has made additional documentation available on supported operating systems and application types for the new functionality.

Users with a dotUltimate subscription see specific method names instead of general problem types. This integration also provides access to the bundled dotTrace profiler, allowing developers to examine call stacks, query details, and execution times with just a few clicks.

Real-time updates make it possible to identify performance bottlenecks as they occur. Developers no longer have to wait for a session to end to gain insight into application performance. Thresholds and inspections can be customized via Settings/Preferences under Build, Execution, Deployment, and Monitoring.

Centralized performance monitoring

The Monitoring tool window now serves as a central hub for all application runtime information. Developers can view CPU usage, memory allocation, garbage collection, and environment variables from a single interface. New database and ASP.NET detection adds slow queries, excessive database connections, and long-running MVC actions to these overviews.

JetBrains has integrated this information with existing runtime insights such as UI freezes, GC pressure, and performance hotspots. Detected issues appear directly below the live performance graphs, with categories such as DB Command Time, DB Connections, and slow MVC actions.

Rider 2025.3 EAP 6 is available for download. The Monitoring tool window opens automatically when starting or debugging applications. The combined approach eliminates the need to switch between different tools when troubleshooting performance issues.

For organizations looking to optimize their development workflows, this update offers a streamlined approach to identifying database bottlenecks, ASP.NET inefficiencies, and runtime anomalies from a single central location.

