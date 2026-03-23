Cursor’s advanced AI coding model has Chinese origins

Update, March 23: Cursor made a strong impression last week with Composer 2. However, it turns out that most of this model is not based on Cursor’s own work. Instead, the LLM is essentially nothing more than Kimi 2.5, a Chinese LLM developed by Moonshot AI. Cursor has enhanced the model with additional reinforcement learning to achieve better results for coding tasks.

A quarter of the computational power is reportedly derived from the original model, admits Lee Robinson, VP of Developer Education at Cursor. As a result, Composer 2’s performance is said to be “very different” from that of Kimi 2.5.

Original article, March 20:

Cursor has released Composer 2, its proprietary AI model for coding. The model performs significantly better than its predecessors on all benchmarks. A faster version is also available.

Composer 2 is available in the AI code editor. The model is the result of improved pretraining and reinforcement learning on long-running coding tasks. This enables Composer 2 to handle complex tasks that require hundreds of steps.

On three benchmarks, the model scores significantly better than its predecessors. On the proprietary CursorBench for measuring the performance of coding assistants, Composer 2 achieves a score of 61.3, compared to 44.2 for Composer 1.5 and 38.0 for Composer 1. Similar improvements are seen on Terminal-Bench 2.0 (a test for complex tasks within a CLI) and SWE-bench Multilingual (a test for solving software problems in multiple languages).

Frontier-level quality at a lower price

Composer 2 costs $0.50 per million input tokens and $2.50 per million output tokens. In addition to the standard version, there is a faster variant that is equivalent in intelligence but costs more: $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens. Cursor makes the fast variant the default option. According to the company, this price remains lower than that of other fast models on the market.

For users with an individual plan, Composer usage falls within a separate usage pool with a generous base rate. The model is now available in Cursor itself and in an early alpha version of a new interface.

Tip: Cursor bolsters AI coding platform with acquisition of Graphite