Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan defends himself against Trump’s accusations

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has the full support of the board of directors after Trump called for him to resign because of his Chinese connections. The chipmaker emphasizes its commitment to US national security and says it is working to clear up misinformation.

In response to the allegations, Tan emphasized that he has contacted the White House to clarify the situation. “We are engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts,” the CEO said in an update to employees.

Tan, who has more than 40 years of experience in the industry, emphasizes that he has always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards. He has built relationships worldwide within the diverse ecosystem of the semiconductor industry. Reuters previously reported that Tan invested at least $200 million in Chinese companies, some of which have ties to the Chinese military.

Board stands behind CEO

On Thursday, President Donald Trump called on Tan via Truth Social to “resign immediately” due to alleged conflicts of interest with China. However, the Intel executive responded resolutely in a letter to his staff. He has the full support of the board and is actively working to address concerns within the US government.

“I fully share the President’s commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security,” Tan wrote to his employees. The CEO emphasized that there is “a lot of misinformation” about his former roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems.

Republican senator asks questions

The controversy arose after Republican Senator Tom Cotton questioned Intel’s chairman this week. Cotton wanted clarification about Tan’s ties to China, including investments in Chinese chip companies and connections to companies with ties to the Chinese military.

The timing of the allegations is particularly sensitive. Intel has been struggling with financial problems and competitive pressure for months. Tan was only appointed last March to revitalize the company and regain relevance in the AI era.