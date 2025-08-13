NetApp accelerates migration of VMware workloads to the cloud

NetApp announces that Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP is now supported by Amazon Elastic VMware Service (Amazon EVS) on AWS. This integration is designed to help organizations migrate VMware workloads to the cloud faster without re-platforming.

NetApp introduces enhanced ransomware protection for AWS environments. NetApp ONTAP autonomous ransomware protection detects and responds to ransomware events in real time. This functionality works with BlueXP ransomware protection service for comprehensive orchestration of defense against ransomware attacks.

In addition, BlueXP disaster recovery for VMware now integrates with Amazon EVS. This uses FSx for ONTAP storage as a reliable disaster recovery target, with support for both NFS and VMFS datastores via the iSCSI protocol.

The migration advisor in BlueXP workload factory now supports Amazon EVS workloads and automates the discovery of on-premises virtual machines. The provisioning of FSx for ONTAP and the placement of data stores in Amazon EVS are also streamlined.

New opportunities for VMware migrations

The collaboration between NetApp and AWS opens up new possibilities for companies looking to extend their VMware environments to the cloud. Amazon EVS, now generally available, enables organizations to run VMware Cloud Foundation directly in their Amazon VPC. With FSx for NetApp ONTAP as external storage, companies gain access to advanced data management and security features.

The integration fits within NetApp’s broader strategy for an integrated data infrastructure that supports hybrid cloud environments without silos.