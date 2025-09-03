Former IBM executive Jetter now chairman of SCION Association

Martin Jetter, former Senior Vice President of IBM and ex-chairman of Deutsche Börse AG, is to become the new chairman of the SCION Association. This appointment underscores the momentum that advanced internet architecture is building in sectors where cybersecurity and digital sovereignty are crucial.

The best example of SCION’s effectiveness is the Secure Swiss Finance Network (SSFN). Launched by the Swiss National Bank and SIX, this network replaces the old system based on private lines. It runs entirely on SCION and facilitates secure data exchange between more than 300 financial institutions worldwide. Every day, it processes transactions worth approximately 200 billion Swiss francs.

This proven reliability demonstrates SCION’s crucial role in protecting sovereign financial infrastructure. Especially in a time of increasing cyber threats, it offers advantages over traditional internet protocols.

The SCION Association has now appointed Martin Jetter as its new chairman. The veteran brings years of experience from the technology and financial sectors. Since 2022, he has been advising the advisory board on the further development of SCION specifications and community initiatives.

Change at the top

Jetter took up the position on July 1, succeeding Prof. Dr. Lothar Thiele, who had been chairman since 2023. “The appointment of Martin Jetter as chairman ensures that SCION will continue to expand globally and benefit an increasing number of users and service providers,” adds Thiele.

Under Jetter’s leadership, SCION is set to enter its next phase, evolving from a research project to a market standard.

