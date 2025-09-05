JUPITER is Europe’s fastest supercomputer

Europe has its first exascale supercomputer. JUPITER performs more than a quintillion operations per second and runs entirely on renewable energy. The system cost €500 million and is expected to significantly accelerate climate modeling, AI development, and scientific research.

JUPITER tops the Green500 ranking as the most energy-efficient system in the world. This is achieved through cooling and energy reuse, while running entirely on renewable energy.

Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva said at the opening: “With Europe’s first exascale supercomputer, we are opening a new chapter for science, AI and innovation. JUPITER strengthens Europe’s digital sovereignty, accelerates discovery, and ensures that the most powerful and sustainable computing resources are available to our researchers, innovators, and industries.”

JUPITER is located at Forschungszentrum Jülich in Germany and fundamentally changes the playing field. The system performs more than a trillion operations per second, comparable to the computing power of a million smartphones combined. This places Europe at the forefront of supercomputing, with the fourth-fastest system globally.

JUPITER enables scientists to run climate and weather models with kilometer-level accuracy. This enables much more precise predictions of extreme events, such as heatwaves, severe storms, and floods. For policymakers and emergency planners, this means better preparedness.

Part of a broader AI strategy

The supercomputer also supports the further development of AI solutions. The system will feed the AI Factory (JAIF), announced in March 2025, for training advanced large language models for generative AI and next-generation digital technologies.

JUPITER fits into Europe’s plan for a network of AI Gigafactories. These large-scale, energy-efficient computing hubs should focus on training and deploying frontier-level AI models.

The EuroHPC Joint Undertaking has already selected 13 proposals for AI Factories across Europe. On June 30, the Commission reported an overwhelming response to AI Gigafactories, with 76 expressions of interest from 16 member states.

These facilities bring together the key ingredients for AI success: computing power, data, and talent. They provide startups, industries, and researchers with access to the massive computing capacity needed to develop AI models and systems.

The €500 million investment comes jointly from the EU and Germany through the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking. It illustrates Europe’s ambition to become the world’s leading AI continent.

Tip: Italy’s Leonardo supercomputer comes online