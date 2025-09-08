Red Sea network cable snag causes Azure delays

On September 6, 2025, at 05:45 UTC, Microsoft reported that Azure users may experience increased latency on network routes through the Middle East. This was due to multiple damages to undersea fiber optic cables in the Red Sea.

Traffic that does not pass through the Middle East is not affected. The latest official status report from Microsoft is from September 7, 2025, at 19:52 UTC.

According to various sources, the network disruptions are having a widespread effect. Telecom providers such as Du and Etisalat in the United Arab Emirates confirmed slower internet speeds and disruptions. Countries such as India, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia are also experiencing problems. The SMW4, IMEWE, and FALCON GCX submarine cable systems, which connect crucial internet routes between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, were reported to be damaged.

Internet monitor NetBlocks reported disruptions in multiple regions and confirmed that the damage likely occurred near Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, where multiple cable bundles converge. The exact cause is still unclear. Previous incidents in the region have been caused by ship anchors, fishing activities, or in some cases deliberate attacks, leading to speculation about sabotage.

The incidents highlight how undersea cables serve as the backbone of global internet connectivity. The Red Sea is a crucial hub where much of the traffic between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East converges, including cloud infrastructure and business services.

Vulnerable infrastructure

Providers usually ensure redundancy, but physical damage such as this shows how vulnerable digital infrastructure remains, especially in geopolitically charged regions. Repair is also complex. Specialized cable ships must first locate the exact location, then bring the damaged section to the surface and install new sections. This process can take weeks, depending on weather conditions and the availability of ships.

Microsoft has now successfully rerouted network traffic and reports that there have been no service interruptions so far. According to later updates, Azure services in the Middle East are fully back online. However, users are expected to experience increased latency for some time until the damaged cables are fully repaired.