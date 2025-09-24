OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank to build five AI data centers for Stargate

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank have announced that they will build five new data centers for artificial intelligence in the United States as part of the Stargate project. This plan involves an investment of $500 billion. The total computing power capacity will be 10 gigawatts.

This was reported by Reuters. The Stargate initiative was launched earlier this year during a meeting between President Donald Trump and top executives from the technology sector. AI infrastructure is a strategic priority for both the US government and the companies involved, as the necessary computing power is essential for further technological progress.

OpenAI and Oracle will jointly open three new locations in Texas, New Mexico, and an as-yet-undisclosed location in the Midwest. In addition, two data centers will be added in Ohio and Texas, developed by OpenAI in collaboration with SoftBank and its subsidiary. With the expansion in Abilene and ongoing projects with CoreWeave, Stargate’s capacity is expected to grow to nearly 7 gigawatts and exceed $400 billion in investments over the next three years.

25,000 new jobs

According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, artificial intelligence can only reach its full potential when sufficient computing power is available. The project is expected to create 25,000 jobs. At the same time, Nvidia announced that it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply chips for the new data centers.

To realize the enormous investments, OpenAI and its partners want to use debt financing to lease chips. In addition to Microsoft, which is already a major financier, other large technology companies are among those investing billions in data centers for generative AI services such as ChatGPT and Copilot.

The US government’s emphasis on AI infrastructure is linked to the importance of the technology in sectors such as defense and the international race in which China is trying to catch up.

With this announcement, the Stargate project now seems to be really taking off. Previously, there had been talk of delays. Despite the promise of a $100 billion (€90 billion) investment in AI infrastructure in the US, the economic risks associated with trade tariffs have long delayed financing discussions.