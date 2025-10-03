Google acquires Atlantic Quantum for superconducting qubit technology

Google Quantum AI is strengthening its position in the quantum race by acquiring Atlantic Quantum, an MIT startup specializing in superconducting qubit hardware. With Atlantic Quantum’s modular chip architecture, Google aims to scale faster to larger quantum computers that enable practical applications.

The acquisition is part of Google’s broader investment in quantum computing and its ambition to realize the societal benefits of this technology. “We’re delighted for Atlantic Quantum to join us as Google continues to invest in the future of quantum computing,” the company said.

Google emphasizes that quantum computing will be available through cloud providers that offer experimentation opportunities. In the coming years, big tech companies and scientists in particular will have access to the power of quantum computing.

Progress toward practical quantum computing

Since its founding in 2012, Google Quantum AI has been working to build quantum computers for problems that traditional computers cannot solve. The company has already made progress with its roadmap, including the development of the Willow chip.

MIT startup Atlantic Quantum has developed a unique approach to superconducting qubit hardware. Their modular chip stack combines qubits with superconducting control electronics within the cold environment in which quantum computers operate. This integrated approach should enable Google to scale superconducting qubit hardware more effectively.

With the added expertise of Atlantic Quantum, Google aims to extend its lead in the quantum race and move closer to practical applications that can solve real-world problems.